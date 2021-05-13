Over 146,000 J'cans have received first dose of COVID vaccine — Tufton

Over 146,000 J'cans have received first dose of COVID vaccine — TuftonThursday, May 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine weeks after Jamaica began its COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 146,000 citizens have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement a short while ago at the ministry's weekly press conference.
''As at May 12, 2021 (yesterday) 146,147 Jamaicans have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This means we have inoculated some eight per cent of the targeted population; the targeted population being 1.24 million,'' Tufton said.
According to the minister, 47 per cent of the vaccination took place in the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) region, which includes St Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew.
The western region, which includes St James, Hanover, Trelawny and Westmoreland accounted for 20 per cent of the vaccinations while the southern region — Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth — accounted for 21 per cent of all vaccines, and the north eastern region, which includes Portland, St Mary and St Ann, 13 per cent.
