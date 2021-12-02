Over 16,000 names added to voters' list

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says a total of 16,592 names were added to the latest national voters' list and are now eligible to vote in future elections.

The agency said the November 30 list was published as scheduled with a total of 1,958,708 electors.

According to the EOJ, electors added to the November 30 list will receive the new voter ID card with a December 31, 2031 expiry date.

''ID cards for these electors will become available by mid-December and should be collected by electors at the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) office for the constituency where they are registered,'' the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

''Electors whose ID cards were renewed are being urged to collect their card at the specified pick-up location before the current card expires on December 31, 2021. Those electors who have not yet renewed still have an opportunity to do so by visiting any EOJ constituency office or satellite location,'' it added.

The EOJ said its constituency offices facilitate collection and renewal of voter ID cards on Mondays to Thursdays 8:30 am to 4:00 pm and Fridays 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.

On Saturdays – that is December 4, 11 and 18 – the EOJ team will distribute and renew Voter ID cards from satellite sites in various communities within the constituencies. Electors may check the ECJ website at www.ecj.com.jm/voter-id-card-renewal/ to find a list of satellite locations.

The next Voters' List is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2022.