Over 18,000 names added to voters' list

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says a total of 18,055 names were added to the national voters' list published on May 31, 2021 and are now eligible to vote in local elections.

The EOJ said the names of 3,944 electors who are no longer eligible to vote were also removed from the list.

This, it said, brings the total number of electors on the voters' list to 1,946,194, compared to 1,932,083 names published on the November 30, 2020 list.

The EOJ said once the voter ID cards for electors recently added are ready, they should be collected by electors at the EOJ office in the constituency where they are registered.

The deadline to register for the next voters' list is September 30, 2021.

The voters' list is published twice per year — May 31 and November 30. Individuals who successfully register to vote between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 will be added to the November 30, 2021 list, the EOJ said.

The EOJ further reminded registered electors with voter id cards issued in 2015 or before to renew their ID card at any EOJ constituency office as soon as possible.

Noting that the validity of the current voter id cards expires on December 31 this year, the EOJ said a newly designed card will soon to be circulated.