Over 2,000 professionals embark on upskilling and reskilling journey

Over 2,000 Jamaicans have commenced training under the free Training for Professionals Programme by the Flow Foundation, in partnership with One on One Educational Services Ltd. The training was kicked off at two virtual orientation events on Monday, August 30.

Included in the Foundation's Digital Education initiative, the Training for Professionals Programme is free for participants, fully online, offers self-paced learning and certified training. Additionally, the programme can be easily accessed via tablets, laptops, desktop computers and mobile phones.

Participants have access to a wide variety of courses by some of the top publishers in the world including Google and Microsoft. The course categories range from Business Skills – including Leadership and Management, Technology, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Safety, Compliance, Wellness, to industry specific courses such as Finance, Healthcare and Hospitality. Professional certifications are also available for Microsoft courses, Human Resources, CompTIA as well as Project Management.

Already, the most subscribed courses are Leadership/Management, Project Management (PMI/PMBOK) and Human Resources respectively, followed closely by Healthcare and Accounting.

In addressing the group, Kayon Mitchell, Flow Foundation's Executive Director stated, “The pandemic has impacted all sectors and industries across the country resulting in job loss or reduced income. These developments highlighted the critical need to support our professionals through this challenging time. Many have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours. Others need to reskill or upskill to remain competitive or pursue additional employment opportunities. Given our focus on enabling progress through digital inclusion, this was a key way for us to provide that support.”

The Flow Foundation is underwriting the cost to train approximately 4,000 professional Jamaicans over the next 12 months, including over 1,500 teachers.

Speaking at the orientation session for the teachers, Winston Smith, President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) stated, “I am proud that our teachers are included in this programme which will advance the welfare of not just our teachers, but everyone who has registered. To the teachers, I know that this will not be an easy task especially with the new school year pending. However, I believe that each and every one of you is up to the challenge. You have already overcome many obstacles over these past 16 months. I commend you all on your dedication and I also commend Past President Gabriel for his leadership in working with the Foundation to launch this partnership which is proving this great opportunity to our membership. I encourage you all to remain committed to the programme. Remember, this is an investment for your future.”

Smith's comments were endorsed by Jasford Gabriel, Immediate Past President of the JTA, who reiterated that the programme will equip participants with problem-solving and critical thinking skills which will aid innovation and business development for entrepreneurship endeavours.

Natalie Mothersill, who has been a teacher for over 20 years, and a member of the JTA is happy to be a part of the programme.

She shared, “As a teacher, I am responsible for motivating and encouraging my students to be the best version of themselves. How can I do anything less? It is very easy to become caught up in the demands of the job…so much so that you can get left behind. I intend to lead by example. I want my students to see me engaged in developing my skills so that I can take advantage of the opportunities offered in the digital economy.”

Ricardo Allen, CEO of One on One Educational Services was encouraged by the enthusiasm of the participants.

“Today marks an important milestone in this programme. The past year has seen rapid advancement in the digital space. We have no choice, we must adapt and prepare ourselves for a digital future. Knowledge attained can never be taken away. You stand to benefit from content by some of the world's top publishers and, I for one, am excited that we will be partners on this journey. My team and I are ready and raring to go!”

Allen further shared that each programme participant will benefit from customized learning paths and an engaging curriculum based on their specific needs. He was also especially proud of the student engagement strategies that will be used throughout the programme. Participants can expect a gamification component, webinars and WhatsApp groups, among other elements, all of which have a proven track record of success in the online learning space.

The Training for Professionals programme is among a suite of offerings from the Flow Foundation, including the Skills for the Future programme in partnership with Mona School of Business Management, The Hive (a platform connecting Employers and Freelancers) in partnership with Ingenuity Technologies, and an Entrepreneurship Programme, focused on supporting Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

For more information and to apply, visit www.flowfoundationja.org.