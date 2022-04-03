Over 2000 pounds of ganja worth J$300M seized in St Thomas

Over 2000 pounds of ganja worth J$300M seized in St ThomasSunday, April 03, 2022
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A joint operation between the Narcotics Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the St Thomas Division resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,000 pounds of compressed ganja in Roselle District, St Thomas on Thursday, March 31.
According to reports, about 8:00 am, during an operation in the area, the joint police team observed an abandoned enclosed Isuzu motor truck parked in a section of the community. The vehicle was searched and the truck was found to contain the ganja disguised among food products. The ganja has an estimated street value of US$2 million (J$300 million).
The police added that they have noticed an increase in incidents of drug trafficking in the eastern end of the island most notably in the parishes of Portland and St Thomas. Citizens are asked to assist the police in curtailing drug trafficking in these parishes by calling Crime Stop at 311, the 119 emergency number, or the Narcotics Division at 876-923-5729 or 876-923-6184.
