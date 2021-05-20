Over 200 centenarians to be recognised today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 200 Jamaicans will be recognised today as the country celebrates Centenarians' Day, which is celebrated annually in recognition of Jamaicans who are 100 or more years old.

In his message to centenarians, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda said they must be celebrated as role models and nation builders.

He also reiterated his commitment to submitting a White Paper of the Draft Revised National Policy for senior citizens to Cabinet. The revised policy will provide a comprehensive framework for addressing the needs of Jamaica's aging population.

In the meantime, the 204 centenarians and two super centenarians will each be presented with tokens today from the ministry. A super centenarian is someone who is 110 years or older.

The tokens will be hand delivered by Samuda, State Minister, Zavia Mayne, Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden and Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens, Cassandra Morrison, among others.