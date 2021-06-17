Over 220,000 J'cans have received first dose of COVID vaccine — Ennis

Over 220,000 J'cans have received first dose of COVID vaccine — EnnisThursday, June 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Melody Ennis says more than 220,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine so far.
Of this number, 51,908 are fully vaccinated while 168,758 have only received their first dose of the vaccine.
The majority of the people vaccinated so far are 60 years and older, Dr Ennis said.
She said the rate of vaccination of the vulnerable group (senior citizens) is 20 per cent, with about 10 per cent being fully vaccinated.
Overall, 6.2 per cent of the population have received vaccines so far.
