Over 400 delegates for CDB 51st Annual Meeting

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is scheduled for June 15 to July 1 and will be held under the theme, 'Innovation, Transformation, and Sustainable Development'.

More than 400 delegates are expected to participate in the various virtual events and activities which will include seminars, discussion fora, keynote presentations, and business meetings, and will showcase the scope and impact of the bank's investments in and other assistance to its 19 borrowing member countries (BMCs).

In a press release today, CDB President, Dr Gene Leon, said, “The agenda of the Annual Meeting emphasises three elements — innovation, transformation, and sustainable development — for reshaping regional economies grappling with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and contending with numerous obstacles to sustainable growth and economic development. Our focus will be on practical solutions to move the needle beyond discussion to concrete action.”

The CDB said that among the anticipated features are the William G Demas Lecture, to be delivered on Tuesday June 15, and a Youth Seminar scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, both of which will focus on innovation.

It said two seminars entitled 'Reimagining the Caribbean in the Wake of COVID-19', scheduled for Tuesday June 17, and 'Climate Action in a Post COVID-19 Environment', to be held on Thursday June 24, will drive the discussion on sustainable development.

The regional bank said a special event on the agenda will be a conversation between the bank's immediate Past President, Dr Wm Warren Smith and Dr Leon, who took over leadership on May 4, 2021. It said the discussion, slated for Tuesday June 22, will draw on the perspectives of the former and current bank presidents to outline the challenges facing the region and lessons learned that could guide the bank's future direction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Governors, will address the opening ceremony on Tuesday June 30, 2021. The ceremony will also feature Dr Leon's inaugural keynote statement and the annual Governors' Round Table will be held on July 1, 2021, the bank said.