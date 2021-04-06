Over 6,000 meals provided for the homeless during lockdown, says Kingston mayor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, says the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) issued more than 6,000 meals to homeless people during the Easter holiday lockdown.

The meals — breakfast and lunch — were prepared and distributed each day, despite the restrictions, by the KSAMC's Poor Relief Department along with support from councillors, corporate Jamaica, volunteers and various church groups, Williams said.

He added that Kingston has become a much more caring city with greater thought being given to the vulnerable groups and said the KSAMC is achieving this with the help of private entities who also help to feed the less fortunate.

“They may be homeless, but they are still our neighbours and the council has continued to implement measures to secure their nutrition and improve their safety thanks to the work of our parent ministry and partners,” Williams explained.

The KSAMC noted that it now operates a daily soup Kitchen offering 600 breakfast and 600 lunches daily to the homeless across the city, totalling 1,200 meals per day.

It added that a temporary shelter was also constructed at Church Street to shelter additional homeless people since the start of the pandemic and a transitional facility is currently under construction at King Street. It is expected to provide additional support and shelter to over 100 homeless people once completed.

While expressing gratitude to the KSAMC staff and volunteers, the mayor urged other givers to ensure that they coordinate with the local authority when considering to launch feeding programmes.