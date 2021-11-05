Over 750 vaccinated at GraceKennedy's second COVID-19 vax blitz

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The GraceKennedy (GK) Group has announced that over 750 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at its second vaccination blitz, which was in collaboration with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI), at GK's Harbour Street headquarters in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

The event targeted GK team members and their guests, with many of the participants in the blitz being GK's frontline team including factory workers, merchandisers, sales personnel, and promoters. GK contractors, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force attached to the Kingston Central Division, and residents of the communities surrounding GraceKennedy's offices at Harbour Street, were also vaccinated, the release said.

GK Group CEO, Don Wehby said he was pleased that GraceKennedy could facilitate vaccination for so many members of the GK family,

“I am really happy to see so many people here today. Some I haven't seen in such a long time because of COVID-19. We really must work together to help our country and the world get past this pandemic. I fully support taking the vaccine and urge all Jamaicans who can, to do so. It is so critical that we protect each other from COVID-19, and I have pledged to do all I can to help the GK team get vaccinated.”

According to the GK Group, 145 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca or single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The remaining majority were those who had received their first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine at the Group's first vaccination blitz on September 7.

Wehby continued, “Of the 570 people who participated in our vaccination blitz in September, 400 had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and have been anxiously awaiting their second dose. So, the moment we confirmed that the vaccines had landed in Jamaica last week, it was all systems go for our second blitz. We have been encouraging our team to get vaccinated by hosting virtual sessions with health experts and sharing testimonials from those who have already been vaccinated. There are also a lot of one-on-one conversations about vaccination happening in our businesses so that we can get everyone on board.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, GK has prioritised protecting its team against the virus and developing protocols to guide its response to the pandemic, the release said.

It went on to state that in January 2020, the GK COVID-19 Steering Committee was established which has been spearheading many initiatives across the Group, including the two recent vaccination blitzes.

GK added that the group has also made significant contributions towards Jamaica's COVID-19 response including multi-million-dollar donations towards the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the island's healthcare workers and ventilators for the public health system.

GK has also distributed care packages and meals to frontline workers and vulnerable groups through its Foundations and subsidiaries, both locally and overseas.