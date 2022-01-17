Over 900 lbs of ganja seized in St Catherine

Over 900 lbs of ganja seized in St CatherineMonday, January 17, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine South police made a major dent in the illegal drugs trade with the seizure of over 935 pounds of compressed ganja.
Reports are that after 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 17, the St Catherine South police were conducting operations in the Planters district when a motor car was observed along a roadway.
The vehicle was checked and a subsequent search revealed the compressed ganja.
No arrest was made, however, the vehicle and the compressed ganja are in police custody.
Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, divisional commander for the St Catherine South, theorized that the illegal shipment was meant to be transported to Haiti as part of the illegal guns-for-drugs trade.
"This is another dent in the illicit drugs-for-guns trade between Jamaica and Haiti, as the compressed ganja was prepared and being transported as part of this illegal trade. The St Catherine South will continue to pursue persons involved in, and spaces used to conduct these illegal activities," Superintendent Nicholson told OBSERVER ONLINE.
