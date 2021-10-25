Overbuilding of multi-family units in upper St Andrew causing concern

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Building Committee of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to request an urgent meeting with Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie to discuss the overbuilding of multi-family developments in sections of upper St Andrew.

The decision to meet with McKenzie came after Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Duane Smith (Chancery Hall Division) said he was alarmed at the mushrooming of multi-family developments in sections of St Andrew. He said that the over development of these units would have implications for sewerage and water supply.

"Almost every lot" on Washington Drive and Annette Crescent, Charlemont Drive in Barbican and Norbrook Drive in Constant Spring "is a multi-family development", Smith told the latest committee meeting on Wednesday, October 20.

"It's an absolute disgrace," he said.

Numerous multi-family development plans had been approved by the Building Committee and it was time for the Planning Agencies to bring order to the situation, he said.

"Policy is needed," Smith said

Lee Clarke, chairman of the KSAMC Building Committee, shared Smith's sentiments.

"I am in agreement with you. The Committee accepts that the situation is a major concern, we will ask the Minister to meet with us," Clarke said.

Meanwhile, the Building Committee which has been having virtual meetings on Zoom is hoping that the two November Committee meetings can be "face to face."

"All the Councillors and staff who participate in Building Committee meetings are vaccinated and can space out in face to face meetings at the KSAMC," Clarke said.

At the meeting, the approval of multi-family developments at 161/2 West Kings House Road and 12 St Michael's Terrace were deferred after Smith voiced density concerns.

Claudene Edwards