Overwhelmed with COVID patients, public hospitals only accepting emergency cases

Overwhelmed with COVID patients, public hospitals only accepting emergency casesFriday, August 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Effective immediately, public hospitals islandwide will be restricted to conducting emergency case services only, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This comes as the public health facilities register continued increases in confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 infections that require hospitalisations which have caused the facilities to exceed their isolation capacity.
Commenting on the crisis in a statement from the ministry, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline BisasorMcKenzie said: “Most hospitals are over the capacity of beds designated for COVID-19 management. As such, general hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 care. The rising demand for oxygen also threatens to overwhelm the supply.”
The ministry said hospitals will also suspend elective surgeries and begin discharging patients who can receive home care.
Meanwhile, members of the public are being asked to refrain from visiting emergency departments except in cases warranting serious medical attention.
“We encourage persons to be compliant with their medications and to avoid being on the roads to avoid traffic accidents as hospitals will be constrained to deal with these kinds of emergencies,” the CMO continued.
Up to Thursday, August 26, a record 739 positive COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 189 were moderately ill, 92 severely ill and 61 critically ill. There were another 320 patients suspected to have COVID-19 under hospital care.
The ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated and follow the infection prevention and control measures.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy