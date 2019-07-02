O-Wrap: PM predicts drastic crime reduction ... Reggae studies institute established in Minnesota ... Holmwood student drowns

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Holness predicts drastic reduction in crime

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness is confident that his administration will drastically reduce murders in his country, even as he acknowledged that the island has a “very complicated social construct.”

2. Early warning drug detection network being established

The Ministry of National Security is collaborating with the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), and other local stakeholders to establish an Early Warning System (EWS) on Drugs.

3. Culture minister welcomes reggae studies institute in Minnesota

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has welcomed the decision of the University of Minnesota to establish an International Institute for Reggae Studies.

4. Holmwood student drowns in Manchester river

An eighteen-year-old student of the Holmwood Technical High School is suspected to have drowned in a river in the parish yesterday.

5. Cabinet public order committee to discuss Noise Abatement Act

Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, says the public order committee of Cabinet is to meet tomorrow to discuss the Noise Abatement Act as the Government moves to improve compliance with the law.

6. Four injured as marl truck crashes into house

A truck yesterday crashed while delivering marl in the Brockery area of Christiana, Manchester, resulting in the injury of four people, including the driver who lost control of the vehicle.

7. G2K urges Montague to consult transport operators on improving sector

Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional association of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is urging the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, to consult with transport operators on ways in which the transport system can be improved.

8. West Indies, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rate

West Indies and Sri Lanka have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Durham on Monday, which Sri Lanka won by 23 runs.

9. Seprod responds to Seaforth High's post-fire needs

The Seprod Foundation is among the earliest charities to respond to the calls for supporting the Seaforth High School, St Thomas, to get back to normal since the fire which destroyed a section of the buildings on May 4.

10. St Catherine community builds new home for mother of five

Residents of Connors in St Catherine have come together to build a house for community member and mother of five children, Julie White.