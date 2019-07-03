OWrap: Individual PEP scores soon... Water thieves damage Yallahs pipeline ... Flow prepared for hurricane season

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Individual PEP scores to be released soon — Samuda

Education Minister Karl Samuda, in a reversal of the ministry's position, says that individual Primary Exit Profile (PEP) grades will be released later this week or early next week.Samuda made the announcement in Parliament yesterday.

2. Phillips welcomes PSOJ call for national dialogue on crime

President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips, says he welcomes the call from the President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Howard Mitchell for the government and Opposition to sit with civil society to discuss the root causes of crime.

3. JAMPRO says its coordinating activities to boost exports

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has been coordinating various marketing and investment activities aimed at boosting the range of export markets for local products.

4. Water thieves damage sections of Yallahs pipeline — NWC

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that water thieves are illegally connecting to the Yallahs pipeline, which runs from St Thomas to St Andrew, resulting in damage and water losses in the millions of gallons.

5. New Drug Serv pharmacy for Bustamante Hospital

Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is on Friday, July 5, scheduled to break ground for the construction of a new Drug Serv pharmacy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Arthur Wint Drive in St Andrew.

6. Tourism Workers' Pension Plan on track for January 1, 2020, says Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the Tourism Workers' Pension scheme, designed to provide retirement benefits for all industry workers, is on track to be rolled out by January 1, 2020.

7. Outage hits Facebook services worldwide

Facebook acknowledged Wednesday an outage affecting users in various parts of the world and said it was working on a fix.

8. Flow says it's prepared for 2019 hurricane season

Telecommunication giant Flow says it has put in place measures to ensure that its network will withstand the impact of a hurricane during the current season.

9. Boeing promises $100 m to 737 MAX crash victims' families, communities

Boeing announced Wednesday it would give $100 million to communities and families affected by two crashes on its 737 MAX planes that claimed 346 lives.

10. Windies drawing on previous English experience in pursuit of strong WC finish

After being defeated in seven of eight matches, the West Indies team says they will be looking to use their 2017 Test series against England for inspiration when preparing for their final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, against Afghanistan at Headingley tomorrow.