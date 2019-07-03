OWrap: Individual PEP scores soon... Water thieves damage Yallahs pipeline ... Flow prepared for hurricane season
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. Individual PEP scores to be released soon — Samuda
Education Minister Karl Samuda, in a reversal of the ministry's position, says that individual Primary Exit Profile (PEP) grades will be released later this week or early next week.Samuda made the announcement in Parliament yesterday.
2. Phillips welcomes PSOJ call for national dialogue on crime
President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips, says he welcomes the call from the President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Howard Mitchell for the government and Opposition to sit with civil society to discuss the root causes of crime.
3. JAMPRO says its coordinating activities to boost exports
Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has been coordinating various marketing and investment activities aimed at boosting the range of export markets for local products.
4. Water thieves damage sections of Yallahs pipeline — NWC
The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that water thieves are illegally connecting to the Yallahs pipeline, which runs from St Thomas to St Andrew, resulting in damage and water losses in the millions of gallons.
5. New Drug Serv pharmacy for Bustamante Hospital
Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is on Friday, July 5, scheduled to break ground for the construction of a new Drug Serv pharmacy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Arthur Wint Drive in St Andrew.
6. Tourism Workers' Pension Plan on track for January 1, 2020, says Bartlett
Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the Tourism Workers' Pension scheme, designed to provide retirement benefits for all industry workers, is on track to be rolled out by January 1, 2020.
7. Outage hits Facebook services worldwide
Facebook acknowledged Wednesday an outage affecting users in various parts of the world and said it was working on a fix.
8. Flow says it's prepared for 2019 hurricane season
Telecommunication giant Flow says it has put in place measures to ensure that its network will withstand the impact of a hurricane during the current season.
9. Boeing promises $100 m to 737 MAX crash victims' families, communities
Boeing announced Wednesday it would give $100 million to communities and families affected by two crashes on its 737 MAX planes that claimed 346 lives.
10. Windies drawing on previous English experience in pursuit of strong WC finish
After being defeated in seven of eight matches, the West Indies team says they will be looking to use their 2017 Test series against England for inspiration when preparing for their final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, against Afghanistan at Headingley tomorrow.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy