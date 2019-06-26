O-Wrap: Heatwave caution... Ombudsman condemns 'Hitler' comment... NWC sues delinquent customers

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Health ministry urges preventative measures in current heat wave

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising the public to take preventative measures when dealing with the excessive heat currently being experienced across the island.

2. House passes landmark Pension Bill for Tourism

The Tourism Worker's Pension Bill is closer to becoming a reality following the passing of the Bill by the House of Representatives yesterday.

3. Manchester police investigating video of schoolgirl being slapped

The Manchester police have launched an investigation into an incident captured on video of a male student slapping a female student in the face multiple times at a prominent high school in the parish last week Wednesday (June 19).

4. Ombudsman urges discretion after PNPYO president's Hitler comment

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown is urging politicians and political activists to be mindful of their utterances in order to avoid future backlash.

5. JCC wants compensation for businesses affected by road works

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to provide adequate compensation to businesses which lost revenue due to the ongoing road works in the Corporate Area.

6. Manchester High Principal Gabriel is JTA president elect

Principal of Manchester High School, Jasford Gabriel, was declared President Elect Designate of the Jamaica Teachers Association in elections held June 17-21.A total of 12,044 votes were cast in the elections.

7. Lara discharged from Mumbai hospital

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was given the all-clear and discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted because of chest pains.

8. NWC moving to collect $187m outstanding balances in eastern division

The National Water Commission says civil lawsuits are being prepared for 36 delinquent customers in the eastern end of the island as it moves to collect outstanding balances, which have surpassed $187 million. According to the commission, fourteen people have already been prosecuted for the illegal use of water after more than 200 illegal connections were discovered.

9. Wisynco Eco Club collects over 8 million plastic bottles across Jamaica

The Wisynco Eco Club Recycle Competition is reporting that in just under 10 months several thousand students across the island collected a total of 8,272,584 plastic bottles.

10. Andre Russell undergoes successful surgery

Beleaguered West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell successfully underwent corrective surgery here Wednesday to address the long-standing injury to his troublesome left knee, which earlier this week ruled him out of the ongoing World Cup.