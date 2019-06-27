O-Wrap: Windies out of World Cup... No outbreak of dengue...Embrace PEP, urges PM

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. India crush West Indies by 125 runs

Skipper Virat Kohli's gritty half-century and an incisive bowling performance powered India to a comprehensive 125-run win over West Indies on Thursday, all but assuring them of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

2. There is no outbreak of dengue on the island, health minister says

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has assured that despite reports, there is currently no outbreak of dengue fever on the island.

3. US tourist killed by sharks in The Bahamas

A 21 year old tourist from the United States died following a shark attack in The Bahamas on Wednesday.

4. PM urges parents, students to embrace PEP

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has encouraged parents and students to embrace the new primary student assessment, the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

5. Shaw appeals for greater FAO funding to tackle issues in agricultural sector

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, has called upon the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to provide a greater degree of funding through technical cooperation budgets to address challenges faced in the CARICOM region's agricultural sector.

6. Vaccine no match against flu bug that popped up near end — US officials

US health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a big disappointment.

7. Chief justice suggests eliminating medical reports in wounding cases

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has suggested that consideration be given to utilising provisions under the law to eliminate the need for a medical report in wounding cases which will result in one less witness so as to speed up cases through the courts.

8. Chris Gayle confirms retirement plans are on hold

Chris Gayle on Wednesday revealed he was delaying his retirement after previously stating the World Cup would be his final one-day international tournament.

9. 44 disabled youth get vocational training

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has reported that 44 young people living with disabilities have been trained in housekeeping, data operations, furniture making, beauty services and design & decor.

10. Jamaica elected to serve on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Jamaica was elected in May to the United Nations (UN) Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), to serve for a four-year term until 2023.