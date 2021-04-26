PAHO calls for closing vaccination gap generated as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Monday urged countries to close the immunisation gap that resulted in hundreds of thousands of children missing vaccinations last year, due in part to the interruptions in health services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call for stepped-up immunisation coincides with the April 24-30 Vaccination Week in the Americas and World Immunisation Week, regional and global events when countries launch immunisation campaigns. The 2021 theme, “Vaccines bring us closer”, highlights the need to focus on closing the immunisation breach.

“The Americas has been tremendously successful in immunisation against many serious diseases,” said PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne. “We were the first region in the world to eliminate smallpox, polio, and rubella. But we are now seeing declines in immunisation, and we must reverse that trend not only for the health of our children but also for the well-being of our entire society.”

In 2020 in the WHO Region of the Americas, 18.2 per cent fewer children (474,395 in total) received all three shots of DPT3 vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, compared to 2019. Also in 2020, 13.9 per cent fewer children (379,208 in total) received their dose of MMR1 vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella, compared to the year before.

COVID-19 restrictions on movement contributed to fewer vaccinations. In addition, many people were reluctant to go to health facilities to request vaccinations for fear of COVID-19 transmission.

“The Americas has been at the forefront of reducing deadly and life-altering disease through vaccination,” said Dr Cuauhtemoc Ruiz Matus, chief of PAHO's Immunisation Unit. “In recent years, we have seen a dangerous decline. This year's Vaccination Week in the Americas is a chance not only to celebrate the availability of immunisation but also to get vaccination back on track.”

Urging countries to increase immunisation, Dr Etienne called for government policies to strengthen public confidence in vaccination. She urged promotion of immunisation during the COVID-19 pandemic and support for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.