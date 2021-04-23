PAHO calls for closing vaccination gap generated by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, United States — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has urged countries to close the immunisation gap that resulted in hundreds of thousands of children missing vaccinations last year.

According to the organisation, the decline in immunisation was partly due to interruptions in health services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call for stepped up immunisation coincides with the April 24-30 Vaccination Week in the Americas and World Immunization Week, regional and global events when countries launch immunisation campaigns. The 2021 theme is, “Vaccines bring us closer”.

“The Americas has been tremendously successful in immunisation against many serious diseases,” said PAHO Director Carissa F Etienne.

“We were the first region in the world to eliminate smallpox, polio, and rubella. But we are now seeing declines in immunisation, and we must reverse that trend not only for the health of our children but also for the well-being of our entire society.”

The organisation noted that in 2020, the WHO region of the Americas, 18.2 per cent fewer children (474,395 in total) received all three shots of DPT3 vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, compared to 2019. It added that 13.9 per cent fewer children (379, 208 in total) received their dose of MMR1 vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella, compared to 2019.

The organisation said COVID-19 restrictions on movement contributed to fewer vaccinations. It added that many people were reluctant to go to health facilities to request vaccinations for fear of COVID-19 transmission.

“The Americas has been at the forefront of reducing deadly and life-altering disease through vaccination,” said Dr Cuauhtemoc Ruiz Matus, chief of PAHO's Immunisation Unit.

“In recent years, we have seen a dangerous decline. This year's vaccination week in the Americas is a chance not only to celebrate the availability of immunisation but also to get vaccination back on track.”

According to a recent PAHO report, in 2019, endemic transmission of measles was re-established in Venezuela and Brazil and between 2013 and 2019, the number of countries and territories reporting that 95 per cent of children under one year of age had received all three DTP vaccine doses declined from 19 to 13.

During the same time period, the report said the number of countries that were able to sustain at least 95 per cent coverage with all three DTP doses for three or more years declined from 13 to six.

Urging countries to increase immunisation, Dr Etienne called for government policies to strengthen public confidence in vaccination. She urged promotion of immunisation during the COVID-19 pandemic and support for introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.

She also called for maintaining public health measures — physical distancing, mask wearing and proper hand hygiene — throughout the COVID-19 vaccination process and until the pandemic is defeated.

However, despite the decline in immunisation last year, PAHO noted that during the 2020 vaccination week, 16 countries immunised populations against influenza, prioritising health care workers, older adults and people with chronic illness. It said more than 100 million people were vaccinated, reducing the potential that health systems already taxed by COVID-19 could be overwhelmed by flu patients.

The organisation added that in 2020, 10 countries vaccinated more than 250,000 children and adults against measles. Nine countries vaccinated against polio, and eight countries immunised against HPV (human papilloma virus) during that week, the PAHO said.