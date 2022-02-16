PAHO delivers 100 million COVAX vaccine doses to Latin America and the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says it has now delivered 100 million doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean, adding that it was due to the efforts of its Revolving Fund.

PAHO said the latest batch of vaccines delivered on Tuesday included 151,200 doses of Moderna vaccine as part of the COVAX support to Haiti and 1,511,640 doses of Pfizer vaccines for Ecuador donated by Spain.

“The 100 million doses mark a significant milestone,” PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne said. “Thanks to close coordination between COVAX and our Revolving Fund, and the generous support of partners that helped our region secure doses when supply was limited, our countries are better placed to get shots into arms and protect their populations, including the most vulnerable.”

PAHO said its Revolving Fund is the designated procurement agency for COVAX in the Americas, including the Caribbean.

Leveraging over four decades of experience in vaccine procurement, PAHO said the Revolving Fund has now supplied 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 33 countries and that 30 per cent of the vaccines were donated by countries such as the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, France, Japan, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

PAHO said it coordinated deliveries with other COVAX partners, such as UNICEF, CEPI, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi and supported international logistics to ensure the vaccines arrive in countries safely and in the shortest possible time.

PAHO said while 63 per cent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are now vaccinated against the virus that has killed and infected millions of people worldwide, coverage remains uneven, with 14 countries and territories yet to immunise even 40 per cent of their populations.

Haiti remains at the bottom of the list with vaccine coverage less than 1.2 per cent, PAHO said.