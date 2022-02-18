PAHO launches campaign to celebrate 120th anniversary

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) -The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched its campaign to celebrate 120 years of active work promoting health and wellbeing throughout the Americas, including the Caribbean, with a calendar of events set to catalyse dialogue around the region's pressing health challenges.

Founded in 1902 under the guiding principle that health is not a privilege but a fundamental human right, PAHO has worked over the past 120 years to combat disease, lengthen life and to promote the physical and mental health of all people.

“We have reached our 120th anniversary during some of the most challenging times the region, and the world, have ever seen- a COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of which we have not experienced for a century, and one which has laid bare some of our most striking health inequalities,” PAHO Director Carissa F Etienne said.

“As we begin to look towards rebuilding and recovery, never before has PAHO's leadership been more crucial and more relevant,” Dr Etienne said.

PAHO said the 120th anniversary campaign aims to spur efforts to champion pro-equity strategies for universal health access and coverage, and to promote the urgent need for robust health systems that are sufficiently ready and resourced to meet current and future health challenges.

It said a full set of events is planned, starting with a virtual dialogue on “The interdependency between health, social protection and economy” in March 2022.

High-level discussions will also be held on issues such as equity and gender and expanding medical manufacturing capacity in the region, highlighting the longstanding collaboration between PAHO and its member states.

In November, PAHO will bring together senior officials from leading tech organisations and health experts to discuss how to harness technology and innovation for health using a digital- and data-driven approach to recovery and rebuilding.

The campaign will also include a dedicated website and promotional products that can be used by partners to mark the anniversary throughout the year.

PAHO was founded as the International Sanitary Bureau on December 1902 2 to address the spread of infectious diseases during a time of rapid maritime transport expansion. It was renamed the Pan American Sanitary Bureau in 1923, and subsequently the Pan American Health Organization in 1958. PAHO is both the World Health Organization's Regional Office for the Americas, and the specialised health agency of the Inter-American System.

Over the past two years, PAHO has worked alongside countries throughout the Americas to support the COVID-19 pandemic response, providing tests and delivering vaccines, training laboratory- and health care workers, and collecting and analysing data for better decision-making and action.

Earlier this week, Dr Etienne said that complacency around mask wearing, travel, and indoor gatherings created a perfect opportunity for the new Omicron variant to spread rapidly throughout the region and increase deaths, with many places remaining “just as they were before”.

“Reduced public health measures were insufficient to reduce the scale of this wave. And now we're dealing with the consequence: a rise in infections is driving a surge in deaths,” she said.

PAHO said while still very high, COVID-19 infections declined by 31 per cent this week, and deaths continued to rise by 5.6 per cent.

“Undoubtedly, Omicron overtook us. Every time infections surge, there is a heavy toll for our families and communities,” with peaks in cases followed by peaks in deaths three weeks later.

“COVID-19 is a preventable disease. And right now, we're losing far too many lives. As Omicron arrived, we didn't use all the tools we had developed to slow the spread and prevent infections.”

PAHO said more than half of deaths in the latest surge occurred in people over the age of 65 but many others occurred among those yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated people of all ages still fill up hospitals and ICU beds.

“Omicron has shown that the vaccines we have at hand can protect most of us from severe illness and death,” Dr Etienne said.

Through its Revolving and Strategic Supply Funds, the organization has procured and delivered 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to over 30 countries in the Americas, as well as US$292 million worth of critical care medicines, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and diagnostic tests.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, PAHO has remained an indispensable, evidence-based and resilient organization, with a commitment to the principles of equity and solidarity,” Dr Etienne said, adding “PAHO has much to be proud of and much to celebrate in our rich history of service”.