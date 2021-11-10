PAHO recommends two groups for booster shots

PAHO recommends two groups for booster shotsWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has recommended that member countries only provided a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised persons, regardless of which vaccine they took, and individuals over age 60 who received an inactivated virus vaccine.
Immunocompromised persons include cancer patients, HIV-positive individuals, and transplant recipients.
Speaking during PAHO's recent COVID-19 digital media briefing, assistant director, Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Jr, said these individuals need an additional dose to be protected from severe disease and the risk of dying from the virus.
“Their vaccination cannot be considered complete until they have received their third shot,” he emphasised.
Dr Barbosa noted that enough evidence has not yet been derived to recommend booster for other groups who are fully immunised, “especially where vaccine availability is limited and many in our region still have not received their first shot”.
He said the region of the Americas' ability to quickly develop safe and effective vaccines against a new virus, like COVID-19, “has been a model of scientific innovation based on years of research”.
The assistant director further noted that the region's rollout of these vaccines “is based on our vast public health experience and immunisation programmes”.
Dr Barbosa said PAHO continues to work tirelessly to make those vaccines available to populations in member countries.
“But we are aware that most countries in the region still don't have enough doses to protect all adults, which makes it critical to follow expert guidance and maximise the impact of the doses that are available,” he added.
Dr Barbosa maintained, however, that vaccination alone “is not enough”, and stressed that the best strategy for reducing COVID-19 transmission and saving lives is combining this with effective public health measures.
