PAHO urges member states to prioritise immunisation of vulnerable people

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Assistant Director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Jr, says that as more coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses become available, member countries need to determine how they will prioritise the immunisation of their populations.

Speaking during PAHO's recent COVID-19 weekly digital media briefing, Dr Barbosa said data in some countries show doses reaching all levels of populations before a significant percentage of vulnerable groups are fully immunized.

“PAHO urges countries to prioritise the elderly, front-line workers, and people with pre-existing conditions, not only to protect them but also to prevent health systems from becoming overburdened with severe cases,” he emphasised.

Dr Barbosa said this recommendation by the World Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) is based on the “most robust evidence available”.

“Once those at greatest risk are protected, the next step is to immunise a high percentage of the adult population. Only afterwards should countries consider vaccinating younger groups,” the Assistant Director noted.

Dr Barbosa said while the decisions regarding prioritising groups for immunisation are up to individual countries, based on their vaccination coverage and vaccine availability, these should be made on the basis of evidence, equity “and the commitment to protect our most vulnerable”.

“This approach lays the best foundation for countries to reduce circulation of the virus and eventually get their economies and societies back on track,” he added.