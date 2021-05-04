PAJ, US Embassy partner to host workshop on mobile journalism

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) in partnership with the United States Embassy in Kingston will host a three-day online media training workshop on mobile journalism from May 19 to 21.

Mobile journalism uses smartphones to create content for journalism, empowering journalists by adding additional tools to their storytelling toolbox. Acquiring skills in mobile journalism means that anyone, whether working in print, radio or television, can shoot, write and edit their own content — essential skills for reporters working in today's fast-paced multi-media environment.

According to the PAJ, the three-day mobile journalism training will be led by media development expert Robb Montgomery via Zoom.

The PAJ workshop, open to local journalists, will see participants being exposed to lectures that cover writing with pictures, camera set ups and apps, six-shot video shoot and editing, interviewing for video dos and don'ts, plus piece to camera and script editing. Participants will also have the opportunity to group-think and produce short daily assignments by maximising the use of their cellphones to create journalistic content.

PAJ President George Davis said the smart mobile phone is a more powerful, versatile news gathering tool than anything that existed before and the workshop will help participants maximise its benefit.

"The PAJ wants to assist members to develop those skills that will allow them to use their devices to produce studio quality videos and sound as they produce the stories people want to see," Davis said. "Robb is among the finest trainers in this area and is excited to be sharing his expertise with Jamaican practitioners."

Davis also thanked the US Embassy in Kingston for its strong support and partnership with the PAJ in making this training opportunity a reality.

The sessions will start at 9:00 am each day and run until 12:30 pm.

Interested participants may register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUrcuyhrTIiGtwtmgU0yOUevKwwwNfp62yS.