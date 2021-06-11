PAJ's Port Royal cruise port hosts performances for GMA, Jimmy Kimmel Live shows

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Port Authority of Jamaica's (PAJ) cruise port at the Historic Naval Dockyard in Port Royal played host recently to performances by Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul for the American Broadcasting Company's (ABC) Good Morning America (GMA) and Jimmy Kimmel Live shows.

The performance for GMA was aired this morning and the other will be aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15.

Professor Gordon Shirley, president and CEO at the PAJ commented on the selection of the cruise port at the Historic Naval Dockyard for the ABC network performances, stating that “the decision to use the cruise port represents the fulfilment of a number of the organisation's goals that were contemplated during the planning and design of the development. In this instance, the versatility of the facility is on display with the port's ability to be transformed and used in ways other than for cruise shipping operations”.

“Port Royal and by extension Jamaica are showcased to a global audience highlighting its natural attractiveness and attributes, as heritage sites in Port Royal, the Blue Mountain range and the Kingston Harbour form a natural alluring backdrop for the GMA performance. These promotional opportunities will redound immensely to the credit of Jamaica's cruise product as well its tourism, cultural and entertainment sectors, which inevitably will foster the creation of economic and social benefits for the Port Royal community in particular and Jamaica in general,” Shirley continued.

When the PAJ opened the cruise port facility and facilitated four cruise ship calls in 2020, it was very pronounced that Jamaica's culture, heritage, art, craft and entertainment were premier attractions and tourists' favourites. One of the goals for the development of the Port Royal Cruise Port was to create a gateway to Kingston, largely considered the 'cultural capital' of the Caribbean in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports who was on site for the performances commented that “the pier was created for cruise shipping to open up the historic town of Port Royal to visitors from over the world”.

She added: “The performance by Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice showed that the venue is great for television, film and all types of entertainment and it has created a great backdrop for the shows that are viewed by millions of Americans.”

Regional Director of Caribbean and Latin American Markets at VP Records, Michelle Williams, shared that her company “was seeking a venue that could showcase Jamaica to the world”.

She added that the venue needed to “have adequate space to facilitate two different looks and what Jamaica has to offer, meaning a first class venue, a beautiful pier, the Caribbean sea and the backdrop of the mountains and thought that the Port Royal cruise port was the ideal spot”. Meanwhile, Delano Forbes, the director of Phase 3 Productions which produced the performances commented that “the production process on the port was an amazing experience”.

He said the production team sought an iconic Jamaican location and Port Royal was targeted with the cruise port emerging as the location of choice and added that “the support from the team at the PAJ to ensure seamless logistics and other processes made the production experience a pleasure”.