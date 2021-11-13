PATH students in St Elizabeth receive tablets from the Ministry of Education

Some 143 grade four students from 20 primary schools in St Elizabeth, who are on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education [PATH], were on Friday presented with tablets courtesy of the Ministry of Education.

Part of the Government's Tablets in Schools Programme, the tablets were handed out by the Minister of Education, Fayval Williams. The handover ceremonies took place at the Black River Primary and Infant and Holland Primary schools.

Speaking during the function at Black River Primary, Williams said the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of technology to the teaching-learning process.

“There will be more (tablets) as we continue the roll out. Our primary goal is to stimulate interest in information and communication technology [ICT] to better prepare our students for the 21st century,” she said.

Williams pointed out that the government is continuing its thrust to ensure that all students receive a device, while noting that technology will remain a permanent fixture in education.

“We want Jamaica to become a digital society, and the best place to start is with our children,” she stated.

The minister shared that parents, who have been assisting their children to access virtual classes, have indicated that they are also benefiting as they are in the process of learning the basics of technology.

“It [the COVID-19 pandemic] has positive spillover benefits,” Williams noted.

“We're also encouraging our teachers to bring [the tablets] into the classroom when you come back into the face to face environment,” she further said.

Meanwhile, Communications Manager at e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, Kimona Gordon, said that since the onset of the pandemic, the entity has distributed over 39,000 tablets to primary school students in grades four to six islandwide.

“e-Learning Jamaica [remains] dedicated to nation building and, of course, working with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to facilitate the development of a knowledge-based society using ICT methodologies,” said Gordon, while encouraging the students to safeguard their devices.

Principal of Parottee Primary School, one of the beneficiary institutions, Denash Clarke, in expressing gratitude for the devices, said teachers are now able to reach more students in the virtual learning space.

“It's a great gesture and I know that the students are going to benefit a lot from it. As was said before, it's not just about online [instructional delivery], but utilising the tablets in regular face to face classes. So when each child has a tablet, you're better able to reach all the students,” Clarke said.

At the same time, Principal of White Hill Primary, Sharon Frith-Barrett, also said that the devices will enhance the learning process for students.

“We are grateful for the tablets, because they will help… the students, especially those who are not able to afford devices and those who have not been able to log on to online classes,” Frith-Barrett said.