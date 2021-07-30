Stocks Roundup: PBS 9.75% prefs lead JSE gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Productive Business Solutions Limited 9.75 per cent preference shares led gains Friday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The shares advanced by 25 per cent to close at $105.00.

Meanwhile, Medical Disposables Limited rose 9.05 per cent to close at $4.94 and 1834 Investments Limited moved up 7.53 per cent to $1.00.

Eppley Limited 8.25 per cent preference shares saw the biggest decline, down 7.91 per cent to close at $6.17.

Ciboney Group Limited fell 7.55 per cent to close at 0.49 and Blue power Group declined by 6.42 per cent to close at $3.35

In Friday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 86 stocks of which 41 advanced, 31 declined and 14 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 19,038,940 units valued at $250,158,448.09.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 224,358 units valued at $ 65,430.86.

Wigton Windfarm Limited was the volumes leader with 9,849,275 units, amounting to 51.13 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Caribbean Cement Company Limited with 1,569,960 units, amounting to 8.15 per cent of the market volume, and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 944,003 units, amounting to 4.90 per cent of the market volume.