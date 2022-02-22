PBS Kids show 'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids, ABC7 reports.



"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement published in ABC's article.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh first revealed that PBS Kids planned to bring the iconic children's series to a close during an interview on the "Finding DW" podcast last summer.

Waugh developed the series based on the popular books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.



The show originally premiered in October 1996.