PBS prefs lead stock gains on Tuesday

PBS prefs lead stock gains on TuesdayTuesday, August 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Productive Business Solutions Limited 9.75 per cent preference shares led gains in Tuesday's trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The stock advanced 29.19 per cent to close at $104.00.
Meanwhile, SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited climbed 25 per cent to close at $0.80 and Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Limited advanced 12.94 per cent to close at $1.92.
The biggest loser was Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares which declined 17.93 per cent to close at $US0.12.
Jamaica Producers Group Limited fell by 7.41 per cent to close at $21.63 and Jamaica Broilers Group declined by 6.86 per cent to close at $32.70.
In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 86 stocks of which 40 advanced, 35 declined and 11 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 24,836,616 units valued at $879,553,481.58, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 115,641 units valued at $19,048.55.
Radio Jamaica Limited led volumes with 5,994,344 units, amounting to 24.02 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by NCB Financial Group Limited with 5,861,813 units, amounting to 23.49 per cent of the market volume and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 4,896,254 units, amounting to 19.62 per cent of the market volume.
