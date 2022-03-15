PB delight for Levell in 200m after 100m disappointment at Carifta Trials

Bryan Levell quickly overcame the disappointment of a second-place finish in the Under-20 Boys 100m final at the Carifta Trials on Saturday, with a first-place finish and personal best of 20.53s in the 200m final on Sunday.

A favourite for the 100m title, Levell was upstaged by DeAndre Daley of Herbert Morrison Technical in the final event on Saturday night when he finished in 10.36s (-1.6m/s) behind Daley's 10.32s.

But with not much time to dwell on the loss, Levell was back to competing on Sunday, cruising through his 200m semifinal in the morning before facing a stellar field in the evening.

The tall, powerfully built sprinter made no mistake in the half-lap event, as he took control of the race at the sound of the gun. He was quickly on the shoulder of Adrian Kerr of Kingston College who was just on his outside and powered into the homestretch with Sandrey Davison on his inside trying to play catch up.

As Levell drove to the line there was no doubt about who would be winning the race, with Davison and Kerr battling for the minor places. Davison and Kerr had to be separated by a photo finish as they were both timed in 20.90s.

Level was no doubt delighted by his performance on Sunday.

“I feel honoured to come out and execute a good race and get a pb.”

He is looking forward to representing Jamaica in the Carifta Games in April.

“I am looking forward to it knowing that it will be in my country and it's an honour to represent Jamaica. My training is going good so far and I think I am pretty good shape. I will be ready.”

Levell also indicated that while he plans to do well at the Carifta Games, his plans for the season don't end there.

“I am feeling good about it. I am just preparing towards it and future events.”

He is set to lock horns with Davison again over the next two day at the Central Championships being held at the GC Foster College.

