PEP concern at flood-damaged Port Maria Primary

Following heavy rains earlier this week, Port Maria Primary School is in a race against time to get grade six students back to face-to-face learning so that they can be adequately prepared for Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams which this month.

The downpour caused the Outran River to spill its bank, flooding the school with brown, muddy, debris-filled water. Port Maria Primary was forced to close its door due to damage and the risk it would pose to the health of staff and students. Therefore classes now have to be held online, which in itself manifest two fundamental problems.

There are a number of students who do not have access to the internet and will not be able to attend online classes. Also, teachers will have to scale down teaching activities as the core component of the lesson can only be done through face-to-face learning.

Natalie Byfield, Grade Six Coordinator at the primary school, said there are 131 students in grade six, but most days approximately 124 students attend school.

“Today's attendance is far less, we are at 70 students online,” she said Wednesday, noting that 19 out of 26 students turned up for online classes.

“This is affecting our preparation for PEP, because without students the teaching and learning process has to be scale down. Teaching objectives cannot be met and are not measured and this is what is tested at each component of the PEP Exams,” Byfield said.

“We are just hoping that the compound can be cleaned and sanitised as quickly as possible so we can get back to face-to-face (learning),” she said, stressing that the ministry would not hold back exams for just one school.

The 24-year-veteran educator said the flooding was comparable to the damage caused in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy struck which saw millions of dollars in damage.

“We don't have all students; books damage, not all can get online... Books issued by government are damage. These students' homes were damaged so cleaning up has to go on before they get back online,” she noted.