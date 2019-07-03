PEP scores to be released as percentages — Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Education Minister Karl Samuda, in a reversal of the ministry's position, says that individual Primary Exit Profile (PEP) grades will be released as percentages later this week or early next week.

Samuda made the announcement in Parliament yesterday.

The ministry had earlier stated that PEP students would be provided with a detailed report on their performance with a scaled score — a shift from the percentage-based system used for the former Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT).

In his address yesterday Samuda defended the new grading process stating that students are placed based on their performance, and placement is done digitally which is done using a formula worked out by experts.

The education ministry argued that it was statistically unsound to add scores for different subjects, given that the PEP subjects do not carry an equal amount of total marks and are therefore on different scales.

However, there has been controversy over the new scoring mechanism.

President- elect of the Jamaica Teachers' Association Owen Speid charged that the new scoring system was actually a cover-up for low PEP grades by students.

Last Friday (June 28), Speid challenged the ministry to take legal action if his comments about an alleged cover-up of poor performance among the grade six students were incorrect.