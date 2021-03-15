109 police officers in Portland to get COVID jab today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Inspector Duane Wellington in charge of the Portland Division lead by example in taking the COVID-19 vaccine at the Port Antonio Police Station conference room this morning.

Nurse Lashaum Doure gave the vaccine.

Of the more than 300 police officers in the division, 109 are set to receive the AstraZeneca jab today.

Police officers, members of the Jamaica Defence Force and healthcare workers are being prioritised in the first phase of vaccination by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Everard Owen