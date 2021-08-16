PHOTO: Carnival Sunrise cruise ship arrives in 'Ochi'

ST ANN, Jamaica — Several tourists disembarked the Carnival Sunrise in Ocho Rios on Monday morning as cruises returned to Jamaica after a more than 16-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Describing the move as a phased reopening of the island's tourism sector, the Government had previously revealed that between Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, October 26, cruise ports in Falmouth, Trelawny; Ocho Rios, St Ann; and Montego Bay, St James are expected to welcome a combined total of 25 calls from Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises.

On Sunday, Councillor for the Ocho Rios Division, Michael Belnavis told OBSERVER ONLINE that workers spent several hours over the weekend giving the pier and the town a facelift.

