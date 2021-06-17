PHOTOS: Final preparation for Bunny Wailer's viewing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Preparations are currently underway at Perry's Funeral Home in Spanish Town, St Catherine for the final viewing of legendary reggae singer Bunny Wailer, whose funeral is scheduled for this weekend.

The viewing is set to commence at 9:00 am.

Bunny Wailer died in the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston on March 2. He was 73.

He had been in and out of hospital since suffering a second stroke in July 2020.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer's given name is Neville Livingston. He was a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.