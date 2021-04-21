PHOTO: Police seize guns in Clarendon

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police today seized three illegal firearms and several assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in the Woodside Community of Clarendon.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT