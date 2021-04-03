PHOTO: Seniors turn out for second COVID vaccine blitz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Photographer Joseph Wellington this morning captured some of the just under 450 people 75 years and older who have so far registered for the COVID-19 vaccination blitz now on at the National Arena in St Andrew.

But that number is expected to be bolstered by several other senior citizens who should be mobilised by their Members of Parliament.

Last week just over 600 people were vaccinated as the first one-day blitz was held, also at the National Arena.

Arthur Hall