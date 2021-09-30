PHOTOS: Big turnout at Progressive Grocers' vaccine drive

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Progressive Grocers partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to host a COVID-19 vaccination drive Thursday, providing a boost to a national programme racing against time to use up tens of thousands of AstraZeneca vaccine doses before they expire at midnight.

Having administered over 600 first doses at its first vaccine blitz in early August, Progressive Grocers director Timothy Lym told OBSERVER ONLINE that the supermarket chain operator expected over a thousand people to participate in Thursday's drive at its Shoppers Fair store on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.

“Today we are doing a drive, we are actually trying to finish the second shot of AstraZeneca to our first drive which happened early in August. We have about 600 people getting their second shot but we are also having about another 600 to 700 people getting their first shot, so we are trying to drive as much people in here as possible,” Lym stated.

Some 60,000 doses of vaccine, remaining from the last shipment of 300,000 doses donated by the United Kingdom in July, were in danger of expiring if not used up to 11:59pm.

Encouraging people to get the jab before the vaccines expire, Lym added, “If someone comes off the road right now we won't turn them back, we'll send them in.”

Additionally, Laura Loshusan, who is also a director of Progressive Grocers, said, “This event is important because we are trying to get as many persons as possible vaccinated. This is just really to allow persons to get their second dose and to encourage more persons in the area to just come. It is open to anyone, anyone in the surrounding areas, we have extended it to some of our business affiliates [and] partners.”

Meanwhile, the consensus among those who showed up for the jab is relief that they were able to get the vaccine.

One man, Hemord Williams, told OBSERVER ONLINE that even though his family tried to discourage him from taking the vaccine, he refused to listen.

“Me tek the first dose and it go so easy, mi never have no side effect or anything so mi just tek the second one. People tell mi not to tek it because 'this and that', mi nuh pay them nuh mind. Mi wah live. Some a mi family members [and] mi children them tell mi nuffi tek it neither, so mi ignore them,” Williams explained.

Williams, who said he accidentally learnt about the drive and only waited about 30 minutes to get the jab, added, “I was going back to Spanish Town and me decide fi stop. We passed here this morning and we never know. I would encourage everyone who don't take it to go and take it. From me tek the first dose I've been encouraging people to take it, but some a dem stubborn.”

Additionally, Shauneike Earle, another person who was vaccinated said she felt “prosperous” after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It's a prosperous feeling… they [people] have the chance now to go and do it. Do not listen to naysayers, do what is best for you because if I were to follow people I wouldn't be here today, and I thank God that I did not. There's no form of reaction, no drowsiness, no form of illness, so do what you know is best for you.”

After getting her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Arlene Walters said, “I'm feeling absolutely good. I did it first at Sovereign Liguanea and they sent me here to do my second one. I don't wait long enough because I got here by 11, so by 11:30 I'm ready to go.”