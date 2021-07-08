PHOTOS: Bustamante Hospital gets new Drug Serv Pharmacy in upgrading project

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Users of the Bustamante Hospital for Children will benefit from the convenience of being able to access medication on the compound, following the launch of a new Drug Serv Pharmacy at the facility.

The facility, valued at $70 million, is part of a major thrust by the Government of Jamaica to improve the overall standard and offerings at the only paediatric hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The project includes plans to build a $120 million multipurpose building that will house a paediatric cardiac ward and an overnight parent suite for guardians to stay while their wards are at the facility.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and chairman of the board of the hospital Kenny Benjamin officially opened the Drug Serv Pharmacy at a function at the hospital Wednesday morning. They also broke ground for the construction of the multipurpose building.

The National Health Fund was mainly responsible for the construction of the pharmacy, while the National Housing Trust will undertake the building of the overnight parent suite and cardiac ward.

According to Holness, there is fulfilment in the announcement of the development plan for the hospital, which he said is part of government's mission to build resilience in the island's healthcare system.

He said that the redevelopment plan “fits in the broader context of national development”.

Meanwhile, Tufton said the facilities would enable the government to care about the curative and preventative aspects of Jamaicans while rethinking the approach to healthcare.

“The institution [is] the only specialist children's hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean [and] is providing diagnostic, preventative, curative, and rehabilitative offerings. The intention, in this multimillion-dollar phased redevelopment plan, is to expand the services here,” he added.

Benjamin stated that the plan is for the facility to be a home away from home, with aesthetics to include trees and green areas as well as birds and other animals.