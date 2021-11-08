PHOTOS: Children return to face-to-face classes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Students were masked and out in numbers as face-to-face learning resumed for 376 of the island's 759 primary schools Monday morning.

In announcing the resumption of physical learning in Parliament on October 27, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the move was being made with the recognition that it will come with some level of threat of COVID-19 infection spread, but that it had to be done to stem the tide of learning loss affecting the nation's children.

The resumption will see roughly 45,390 students return to classrooms for some level of physical learning weekly.

Speaking to OBSERVER ONLINE on Monday at the Mile Gully Primary School in Manchester, parent Opal Green shared that, “I'm overwhelmed. School should have opened long long long long time, oh my God. Thanks to the teacher, thanks to the principal, thanks to everybody that work at Mile Gully Primary School.”

High school students in grades 11-13 were also granted permission to return in small groups to complete lab and other practical assignments for their external examinations.

