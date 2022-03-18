PHOTOS: Guinness celebrates St Patrick's Day at Clubhouse Brewery

It was all things Irish on Thursday evening at the Clubhouse Brewery in St Andrew as Guinness celebrated St Patrick's Day with an invite-only get-together that had different nationals from around the world mingling for a few hours.

It was an occasion to relax, chat, listen to music and just vibe. There were also giveaways for those who correctly answered questions about the Irish culture as well as John Davis strumming notes of Irish folksongs on the harp, which is a musical instrument that is a part of the Guinness logo.

According to Brand Manager for Guinness, Lyshon Davis, the brand wanted to join the celebration of St Patrick's Day, which is sponsored by Guinness worldwide. She said the celebration twinned the Irish community with Guinness lovers on the island.

Davis stated that it was also an opportunity for consumers to sample the recently launched Guinness Smooth.

“It was just a reason to come out and enjoy ourselves at one of our favourite customers, Clubhouse Brewery at Constant Spring Golf Club. It's a small event, but fun, exciting and something that we can just enjoy while consuming Guinness and learning about St Patrick's Day, the Irish culture,” Davis said.

Irishwoman, Tracey Sheppard, says the event allows her to maintain a cultural connection with her homeland.

“I like my time here in Jamaica. It is a little bit harder when you are away from home, away from Ireland, but it's nice to be here and to see that the Jamaican people are embracing St Patrick's Day like we would at home with a big celebration. It is a lovely night at the Golf Club and I enjoyed myself,” Sheppard said.