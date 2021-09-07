PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Caymanas Park vaccination site

PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Caymanas Park vaccination siteTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Hundreds of people flocked to the vaccination site at Caymanas Park on Tuesday to receive the COVID-19 jab.
Residents from communities surrounding the horseracing landmark, including Gregory Park and Independence City, were well represented at the vaccination drive. Trainers, grooms and other members of the local horseracing fraternity were also observed in the packed queues waiting to get the vaccine.
The vaccination drive at the park is being held Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
It is being coordinated by representatives of American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), the Ministry of Health, through the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), the horse racing promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the Diabetic Association of Jamaica and private sector interests, including Lasco and Sanmerna.
The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer brands of vaccine are being administered at the site.
