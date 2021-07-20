PHOTOS: Police kill three in Riverton City

PHOTOS: Police kill three in Riverton CityTuesday, July 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Police shot and killed three men in Riverton City, St Andrew on Tuesday.
Reports are that sometime after 5pm, the police attempted to intercept two vehicles in the “gully bank” area of the community when gunmen exited the units and opened fire at the lawmen.
A shootout erupted between the gunmen and the cops and, when the shooting subsided, three of the men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead, the police said.
Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer for St Andrew South, told Observer Online that the cops “were challenged by some ruthless criminals”.
“While it is unfortunate that we had a situation where we had persons losing their lives, I am really heartened that none of my police officers were injured today,” Ricketts said.
“They were challenged by some ruthless criminals and the police officers, with the superior training, were able to prevail in this instance,” Ricketts said.
Four other persons – two males and two females - were also taken in custody in relation to the incident, and two firearms recovered, the commanding officer said.
