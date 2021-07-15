PHOTOS: Protestors call for end to Trench Town bloodshed

PHOTOS: Protestors call for end to Trench Town bloodshedThursday, July 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Residents of Trench Town in the Kingston Western police division took to the streets Thursday to protest against escalating violence in the community.
The placard-bearing residents, comprised of mainly women and children, gathered at the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and Fifth Street to express their frustration at the flare-up of violence and call on the authorities to take charge.
According to the residents, because of the violence, they are forced inside their homes early and children are unable to go outside and play.
There have been multiple killings in Trench Town recently attributed to an ongoing feud among gang members.
