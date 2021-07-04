PHOTOS: Riverbank homes in Bull Bay compromised amid Elsa downpour

PHOTOS: Riverbank homes in Bull Bay compromised amid Elsa downpourSunday, July 04, 2021
|
BULL BAY, St Andrew – Several homes in the Eleven Miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew are compromised Sunday amid extensive soil erosion on a riverbank due to heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.
The banks of the Bull Park River are crumbling leaving the homes in danger of collapsing.
There is also damage to the road leading to a bridge in the area.
Observer Online shares photos in the slider above.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy