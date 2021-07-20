PHOTOS: Running gun battle between cops, gunmen on Spanish Town Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A running gun battle between heavily armed men and the Denham Town police unfolded in the vicinity of the May Pen cemetery along Spanish Town Road in Kingston on Tuesday.

The police were conducting an operation in the area when they were fired upon by the gunmen. A battle then ensued between the heavily armed men and the Denham Town cops, with the Special Weapons and Tactics team, a military-like unit within the police force, scrambling to assist the cops to prevent the men from escaping May Pen cemetery.

Police diverted traffic away from that section of west Kingston as intermittent gunfire from high calibre weapons punctuated the air in sharp staccato bursts.

The public is being asked to avoid Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the May Pen cemetery.

Observer Online will have more on this story as it breaks.

--Claude Mills