PHOTOS: St Thomas Tech welcomes students for full face-to-face

PHOTOS: St Thomas Tech welcomes students for full face-to-faceMonday, March 07, 2022
|
St Thomas Technical High in Orange Walk, St Thomas welcomed more than 1,000 students and staff on Monday as schools across Jamaica opened their doors for the full resumption of face-to-face classes. Acting Principal Ricardo Morgan said, in preparation for the full resumption of physical learning, the school had installed additional furniture and imposed measures to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols. In the meantime, some students expressed difficulties in getting to school on time due to lack of public transportation and bad road conditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy