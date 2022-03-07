PHOTOS: St Thomas Tech welcomes students for full face-to-face

St Thomas Technical High in Orange Walk, St Thomas welcomed more than 1,000 students and staff on Monday as schools across Jamaica opened their doors for the full resumption of face-to-face classes. Acting Principal Ricardo Morgan said, in preparation for the full resumption of physical learning, the school had installed additional furniture and imposed measures to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols. In the meantime, some students expressed difficulties in getting to school on time due to lack of public transportation and bad road conditions.