PHOTOS: Sunshine Girls get help

Dairy Industries Jamaica cemented their relationship with Netball Jamaica and the Sunshine Girls through a $1 million cheque as the team leaves for Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, July 12-21.The presentation was done at the Dairy Industries plant today Thursday, June 20.

