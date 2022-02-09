PHOTOS: Vendor-free roadways

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Superintendent Micheal Phipps and other security forces personnel conducted a walk through of the downtown Kingston market district Wednesday afternoon. Superintendent Phipps said the focus was to keep the roadway free of vendors.

