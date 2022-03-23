PICA's Access Jamaica event goes to Orlando

PICA's Access Jamaica event goes to OrlandoWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
The Passport, Immigration & Citizenship Agency (PICA) will stage another Access Jamaica initiative in Orlando, Florida from March 25 to 27, 2022.
The event will take place at the Legends Resto and Lounge, 5250 International Drive, Orlando from 8:30am – 3:30pm each day. Jamaicans in Orlando, Florida and surrounding states will be able apply for:
- New and renewal or replacement Jamaican Passports;
- Citizenship by Descent to persons of Jamaican heritage;
- Citizenship by Marriage to spouses of Jamaicans; and,
- Unconditional Landing Status to allow Jamaicans who visit the island on a foreign passport to stay for an unlimited period.
Access Jamaica is a PICA international outreach event designed to foster sustainable linkages between Jamaica and the diaspora. It allows Jamaicans and their descendants in the Diaspora to access the products and services of the Agency and its partners, conveniently, in their community. It provides an opportunity for PICA's team to meet and interact face-to-face with the Agency's clients and target audience.
Access Jamaica partners on-board for this outreach are:
- the Registrar General's Department,
- Grace Kennedy Foods and Western Union,
- JN Money
- Victoria Mutual Building Society;
- Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Limited; and
- Legal Forum International – a global law firm with offices in Ocho Rios, Kingston and Davie Florida.
Previous staging of the event took place in Atlanta, Miami and Connecticut and saw thousands of patrons benefitting.
Patrons who wish to take advantage of PICA's services can register at www.pica.gov.jm. For additional information, persons may also send inquiries to info@pica.gov.jm.
